Strike threat grows as Sibanye cuts jobs World's largest platinum miner says it will lay off up to 5,270 people at its Lonmin assets

The likelihood of Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s largest platinum miner, facing another crippling strike at its mines increased after it said it would lay off up to 5,270 people at the Lonmin assets it now owns.

Sibanye is in wage talks with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the dominant union at its Rustenburg mines and those at Lonmin, which are now collectively called Marikana.