Companies

Disney’s Star Wars theme park opening a bit of a black hole

The opening of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction fell flat, hammering results in the latest quarter, with shares falling as much as 6.8%

07 August 2019 - 17:07 Christopher Palmeri
Guests explore Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, May 29 2019. Picture: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI
Guests explore Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, May 29 2019. Picture: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Los Angeles — Walt Disney shares took their worst tumble in nearly four years after the opening of the most highly anticipated theme-park attraction in the company’s history fell flat, hammering results in its latest quarter.

Profit at the company’s domestic resorts slumped in the period, which was marked by the ballyhooed opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the largest addition ever to the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California. A second version of the space-themed park opens in Florida this month.

The report came after markets closed on Tuesday, and the entertainment titan’s high-flying shares fell as much as 6.8%, the most since August 2015, to $132.26 in New York trading on Wednesday.

The earnings shortfall was a shock to investors who were counting on Disney’s market-dominating theme parks and films to shoulder the burden of growth as the company goes head to head with Netflix in streaming. Spending on movies and TV shows for new online services led to a $553m loss in Disney’s direct-to-consumer division.

Last quarter, the company released Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing movie of all time, as well as Aladdin and Toy Story 4. But Dark Phoenix, a Marvel movie inherited in the $71bn acquisition of Fox assets, spoiled the party, and the company took a write-off on the film.

Christine McCarthy, Disney’s CFO, acknowledged on a call on Tuesday that fewer annual pass holders visited the company’s California resort. She also said some potential visitors to Florida parks put off their trips to await the opening of the new Star Wars land there.

Disney shares were up 29% this year up to Tuesday’s close, compared with 15% for the S&P 500 index, even though the California-based company had warned of high costs in the years ahead as it presses into streaming.

As the Star Wars park opening approached, Disney tried to manage an anticipated surge in crowds at its California resort. For example, the company allowed only those with reservations to enter the attraction for the first three weeks. But social media was aflutter with images of lightly walked streets and short waits for attractions. Sales of Star Wars merchandise slumped, the company said on Tuesday.

CEO Bob Iger had said he didn’t even need to advertise the new attraction, since anticipation among Star Wars movie fans was so high. But the company has since stepped up promotions of Galaxy’s Edge park on billboards and social media. Disney also lifted restrictions on employees attending the attractions and introduced some discount pricing for season pass holders.

Big miss

It all added up to a big miss for the usually reliable entertainment giant.

Disney’s profit, excluding some items, slumped to $1.35 a share in the quarter ended June 29, missing the $1.75 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue missed forecasts by more than $1bn, with the company saying the lower attendance led to reduced profit at its domestic parks.

“The market will be disappointed with the top- and bottom-line misses,” said Richard “Trip” Miller, founder of Gullane Capital Partners. “This is a transition quarter for Disney, as they onboard Fox assets and spend capital to invest in the three direct-to-consumer products.”

Profit at the TV division, Disney’s biggest, rose 15%, buoyed by the cable division, which absorbed Fox channels including FX and National Geographic. Disney incurred restructuring charges of $207m related to the Fox acquisition following the first full quarter of ownership.

Iger said he had no long-term concerns about the Star Wars attractions. “There was tremendous concern in the marketplace that there was going to be huge crowding when we opened Galaxy’s Edge and so some people stayed away,” he said on a conference call. “All the local hotels in the region, expecting an influx of visitation, raised their prices. So it simply got more expensive to come stay in Anaheim.”

Disneyland’s own price increases also may have kept crowds at bay, he said. “We feel great about the product. It could just take some time for things to work themselves out.”

With Kamaron Leach

Bloomberg

Netflix to launch low-price, mobile-only product in India

As it loses subscribers in its home base for the first time, the streaming giant is looking to India as one of its last big growth markets
Companies
2 weeks ago

Disney to take control of Hulu in Comcast deal before Disney+ launch

The deal removes an obstacle in Disney’s quest to take on rivals including Netflix in the global streaming content war
Companies
2 months ago

Spotify hopes ‘Disney Hub’ will draw in more subscribers

Spotify users in SA, among others, will have access to hundreds of Disney-owned songs
Companies
3 weeks ago

Disney regrets selling TV rights to blockbuster movies now it has its own streaming service

Studios have long sold rights to popular films to TV networks, such as HBO, Showtime and Netflix — but Disney says it won’t renew its deal with ...
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Disneyland’s fantasy world makes the reality of its data mining palatable

Life

WATCH: Stock pick — Walt Disney

Markets

Avengers Endgame’s $1.2bn blockbuster opening and the future of the box office

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.