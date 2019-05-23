Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Walt Disney

23 May 2019 - 09:12 Business Day TV
Disney studios have announced that they will roll out on their new streaming platform, Disney+, in the US in November.Picture: SOPA IMAGES / LIGHTROCKET / GETTY IMAGES
Disney studios have announced that they will roll out on their new streaming platform, Disney+, in the US in November.Picture: SOPA IMAGES / LIGHTROCKET / GETTY IMAGES

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management chose Walt Disney as his stock pick of the day.

“Still looking offshore. Last time we were looking at Comcast, which is, as you know, a media studio business. This time I’m looking at Disney, we also own it in our global equity portfolio and it also has the studio business, and it’s all about content and creating content. They’ve got the whole Disney library and I think the latest news from this company is that they’re going to start their own streaming business to rival the likes of Netflix, so they pull all their Disney movies and content off those other third-party platforms and push it through their own.”

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Disney to take control of Hulu in Comcast deal before Disney+ launch

The deal removes an obstacle in Disney’s quest to take on rivals including Netflix in the global streaming content war
Companies
1 week ago

Avengers Endgame’s $1.2bn blockbuster opening and the future of the box office

Just when you would have thought the game is over for cinema in the face of internet streaming, the R1,2bn-opening bpx-office hit tells you to think ...
Life
2 weeks ago

Can HBO retain its place on the throne under AT&T?

The tug of war over HBO’s identity has raised questions about whether a niche company like HBO can thrive in an environment dominated by streaming ...
Life
2 weeks ago

SA movie-goers flock to see Avengers Endgame

Cinema operators add more screens to accommodate demand
Life
3 weeks ago

Epic Avengers finale is the battle to end all box office battles

The latest instalment of the Avengers franchise is expected to exceed the takings of its earlier incarnations, write Anousha Sakoui
Life
3 weeks ago

Netflix to sell $2bn worth of bonds

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes that may include investing in content, production and development, Netflix says
Companies
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.