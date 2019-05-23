WATCH: Stock pick — Walt Disney

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management chose Walt Disney as his stock pick of the day.

“Still looking offshore. Last time we were looking at Comcast, which is, as you know, a media studio business. This time I’m looking at Disney, we also own it in our global equity portfolio and it also has the studio business, and it’s all about content and creating content. They’ve got the whole Disney library and I think the latest news from this company is that they’re going to start their own streaming business to rival the likes of Netflix, so they pull all their Disney movies and content off those other third-party platforms and push it through their own.”