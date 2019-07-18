Disneyland’s fantasy world makes the reality of its data mining palatable

It wasn’t always this way, of course. Just a decade ago, Disney relied on paper tickets and old-school turnstiles, and, for the most part, didn’t know that much more about resort customers than those who came to the park’s opening 64 years ago this week. Finally recognising the growth of social media and mobile phones in the late 2000s, the company embarked on a $1bn digital transformation of Disney World with the MagicBand, a gizmo that can hold your place in line, make payments and even unlock a hotel room door.

This journey has been fraught at times — and not just because Disney overspent on a wearable device that was quickly displaced by phones. In 2013, in the early days of the MagicBand, Disney CEO Bob Iger was at loggerheads with congressman Ed Markey of Massachusetts — the privacy advocate who recently introduced an internet bill of rights — over how the system would monitor children’s whereabouts and interests within Disney World. (In a letter that presaged the current privacy debate, Iger argued the program was entirely opt-in and that location data was only collected in aggregate. Iger called Markey’s privacy concerns “ludicrous and utterly ill-informed”.) Even Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, a Disney board member at the time, once questioned whether the MagicBand could track her own kids.

Despite these concerns, Disney’s data mining never faced the sort of scrutiny that Silicon Valley has. The reason is fairly simple: Disney World is the real-world manifestation of a walled garden, a family-friendly environment without a perceived risk of children being exposed to inappropriate content such as on YouTube or Twitch. Wired magazine once called this data-driven customer relationship “exactly the type of thing Apple, Facebook and Google are trying to build. Except Disney World isn’t just an app or a phone — it’s both, wrapped in an idealised vision of life that’s as safely self-contained as a snow globe.”

Unfettered access to customer data has helped Disney streamline its park logistics. The company has suggested the MagicBand enabled it to slash turnstile transaction times by 30% while increasing park capacity. At Disneyland, a new virtual reservation system, the first in the park’s history, has prevented overcrowding and reduced waiting times. Even in the early weeks of its highly anticipated Star Wars-themed land, the line for the signature attraction, the Millennium Falcon ride, was a mere 25 minutes. Longer term, Disney’s “Imagineers” have suggested they want to leverage such guest data for more personalisation and crowd-flow management.

At a higher level, this surveillance gives Disney insight into the value of its creative capital. The enthusiasm of patrons for certain physical attractions can signal which movie franchises are rising or falling in popularity. That could inform whether the Avengers can sustain more sequels, help promote the upcoming Disney+ streaming service or is in need of a refresh.

Whereas data-mining efforts have harmed the reputations of tech companies, Disney’s parks division is booming, with operating profit up 18% in 2018, to $4.5bn. Perhaps this explains why Disney is reportedly investing more into its theme parks than it spent to acquire Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm, combined.

Bloomberg