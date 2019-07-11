Companies COMPANY COMMENT Scant information on why Steinhoff CFO stepped down Parting ways ‘by mutual consent’ sounds innocuous, but still set off some alarm bells BL PREMIUM

Steinhoff shareholders gave up expecting good news long ago; the best they hope for these days is that things are reasonably on track and that no new crisis has emerged on a previously unknown front. Inevitably every Sens announcement is greeted with a certain trepidation and processed through deep levels of scepticism.