Companies

Bombardier aims to deliver up to 155 business aircraft in 2019

Canadian aircraft maker's jets sold out until 2021

06 December 2018 - 16:58 Agency Staff
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Bengaluru, India 

Bombardier says it expects to deliver 150 to 155 business aircraft in 2019, as the Canadian plane maker’s Global 7500 jets go into service later in 2018.

The Global 7500 aircraft, which lists for $73meach and are sold out until 2021, is expected to boost the company’s sales in 2019 and play a key role in Bombardier’s five-year turnaround plan to boost revenue and margins by 2020.

Bombardier also sees a 10% rise in 2019 revenue to about $18bn, as Global 7500 business jet deliveries accelerate.

The company also expects to deliver two new longer-range variants of its large-cabin business jets, the Global 6500 and 5500, at the end of 2018,at a time when demand for corporate planes is recovering. It forecast deliveries of 35 commercial aircraft in 2019.

The company said in October it had delivered 96 business jets in 2018, meeting more than 70%of its forecast for the year. The Montreal-based company, which signed a deal to sell its Q400 turboprop programme in November,is weighing options for its money-losing regional jet programme as the company expands its stronger-performing corporate jet and rail divisions.

Shares have fallen about 28%year-to-date on investor jitters over Bombardier's $9bndebt and concerns over a disappointing free cash flow forecast.

Bombardier said on Thursday it expects to generate free cash flow of $250m to $500m in 2019, excluding one-time items.

Reuters

Ryanair to invest $400m in France after giving nod to unions

Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has faced several months of strikes after agreeing to recognise unions
Companies
2 months ago

Airbus sends team to China to shore up $18bn jet order

China’s aviation regulator confirms meeting Airbus executives as the aircraft maker targets the fast-growing Asian giant
Companies
2 months ago

Kuwait Airways to buy eight smaller jets from Airbus

Airbus has been battling to drum up customers for the A330neo as Boeing seeks to undercut the programme in order to sell more 787s 
Companies
1 month ago

Problems at German plant mean new delays for Airbus

Airbus is working flat out to maintain 2018's target of 800 total aircraft deliveries needed to meet financial targets
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
SA raises concern over Peugeot’s assembly plant ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Investor Coast2Coast’s forced sales reach 3% of ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Balwin launches rental business as fewer South ...
Companies / Property
4.
Steinhoff marks anniversary of delayed results ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Can Group Five bounce back from Ghana setback?
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Etihad in rescue talks with bankers for India's Jet Airways
Companies

SA Express makes a play to hold on to a life of its own
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Airbus delivers first A330neo in Boeing 787 dogfight
Companies

Boeing’s October 737 deliveries up on strong demand
Companies / Industrials

Bombardier to cut 5,000 jobs in restructuring
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.