Renault to review FCA merger as government conditions conditional support

Paris — The board of Renault will meet on Tuesday to discuss Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s (FCA) merger offer, the French car maker said, as finance minister Bruno Le Maire reiterated the government’s conditional support for the tie-up.

Renault directors will decide whether to open formal talks with FCA when they reconvene after informal work sessions being held this week, Reuters reported earlier.

On Monday, Italian-American FCA pitched a $35bn merger with Renault to create the world’s third-biggest car maker, joining forces to tackle mounting industry challenges including investment-heavy emissions regulation, vehicle electrification, connectivity and driving autonomy.

Doubts about the bid’s valuation and €5bn in claimed cost and investment savings have been voiced by former Renault executives, including Carlos Tavares, who now leads domestic rival PSA Group, and Patrick Pélata, who served as COO until 2011.

Questions have also arisen over the deal’s impact on Renault’s partnership with 43.4%-owned Nissan, already strained in the wake of the arrest and ouster of their former alliance chair Carlos Ghosn, now awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges he denies.

But the French government, Renault’s biggest shareholder with a 15% stake, reiterated its support for the combination on Friday — on condition that it preserve French industrial jobs and sites, safeguard the alliance with Nissan, and sign up to a nascent European battery manufacturing project.

Finance minister Le Maire told domestic news agency AFP that FCA’s bid presents a “real opportunity for Renault and the French automotive industry”.

