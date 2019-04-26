Deloitte resigns from Ferrexpro amid probe into charity

Geneva/London — Ferrexpo says Deloitte has resigned as its auditor, three days after they expressed different views over potential links between the iron-ore miner’s CEO and a charitable foundation being probed for possible misappropriation of funds.

The London-listed company fell the most in more than two years.

The resignation of Deloitte comes as an independent review committee set up by Ferrexpo investigates “discrepancies” in payments to Blooming Land, a charitable foundation established primarily to co-ordinate the company’s philanthropic activities. The committee was set up in February after Ferrexpo’s auditors received bank statements from the foundation containing “irregularities”. There are indications that some of funds may have been “misappropriated,” Ferrexpo said on Tuesday.

Further announcements will be made in due course, Ferrexpo said in a statement on Friday. A spokesperson for Deloitte declined to comment.

Ferrexpo’s own investigation of Blooming Land comes as Ukraine probes whether the charitable foundation was used to launder money and evade taxes. While Ferrexpo has said it doesn’t control Blooming Land, the investigations into the foundation threaten to overshadow the iron-ore company’s renaissance since losing $174m in an insolvent Ukrainian bank controlled by CEO Kostyantin Zhevago in 2015.

Ferrexpo’s CEO is also the company’s majority shareholder.

Control questions

Ferrexpo shares fell as much as 21%, the most since October 2016, and were down 18% as of 8.46am in London.

When Ferrexpo published its delayed full-year results on Tuesday, it noted differences of opinion between the company’s board and Deloitte on the influence and control that CEO Zhevago exerts over the charitable foundation.