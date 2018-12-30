Moral principles, auditing, and how they (should) overlap

Over the past few years, SA has been at the top of the leader board regarding unethical behaviour. In recent times, the “Zupta” state-capture claims have further demonstrated how entrenched unethical behaviour is in this country. Even the auditing profession, with its stringent independence and ethical requirements taught as part of the curriculum at university, is being dragged into the debacle.

Earlier this year, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA), exposed several auditors accused of consistently contravening its professional standards and the law.

In the words of SA’s Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, “The credibility of the accounting profession in SA is in the gutter.” The industry as a whole took a mammoth knock, with scandal after scandal being brought to the fore, leaving one of the country’s most trusted industries scrambling to pick up the pieces of its credibility.

I proceeded to search for a definition of ethics and this is what I found: “Moral principles that govern a person’s behaviour or the conducting of an activity”. One would think that moral principles are foundations that should be taught or demonstrated during childhood.

The reality is that bribing traffic officers or making excuses not to receive a fine are considered by many as acceptable practices in SA. Speeding is tolerable if you are late for work or late to drop off the kids at school. Throwing your unwanted waste out the car window is also a norm. Lying about your skills and experience to get a job is also acceptable, as some of our politicians in government have been found to have done.

“There is a glaring absence of consequence for all wrongdoing,” says Makwetu, and I agree. I tend to see a blurred line as to what South Africans find ethical. It seems that we keep pointing fingers at one another and have been influenced by the behaviour of others in justifying our compromised moral principles. If the masses are doing it then it’s acceptable.