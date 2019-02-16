Car makers brace for US government report on import tariffs

Washington — A confidential Commerce Department report due to be sent to Donald Trump on Sunday is widely expected to clear the way for the US president to threaten tariffs on imported autos and auto parts by designating the imports a national security threat, auto industry officials said on Friday.

The report's recommendations may bring the global auto industry a step closer to its worst trade nightmare — US tariffs on millions of imported cars and parts of up to 25% that many in the industry fear would add thousands of dollars to the cost of vehicles and potentially cost hundreds of thousands of jobs throughout the US economy.

The contents of the report are expected to remain classified while Trump considers its recommendations, leaving the industry and major car exporters Japan, the EU and South Korea in the dark about its consequences.

Auto industry officials said they expect the report to recommend at least some tariffs so that the administration can use the findings of the probe as negotiating leverage during negotiations this year with Japan and the EU.

The report is the result of an investigation started by the Commerce Department in May 2018 at Trump's request. Known as a Section 232 investigation, the probe's purpose is to determine the effects of imports on national security.

The final version will be sent to the White House on Sunday to meet a statutory deadline, a Trump administration source told Reuters.