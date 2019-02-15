World

Wall Street gains as trade talks advance, but yet to respond to Trump emergency

US-China trade talks are to continue next week with Trump’s national emergency something ‘brand new’ for the market

15 February 2019 - 18:59 Amy Caren Daniel and Shreyashi Sanyal
US President Donald Trump declares a national emergency at the US-Mexico border in Washington, US, February 15 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG
US President Donald Trump declares a national emergency at the US-Mexico border in Washington, US, February 15 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Bengaluru — US stocks posted broad-based gains on Friday, led by a rebound in financials, as investors were optimistic about the ongoing trade talks to resolve a bruising tariff dispute between the US and China.

US President Donald Trump said talks with China “are going extremely well”, and the US is closer than ever to having a “real” trade deal with Beijing. Discussions between the world’s largest economies will continue next week in Washington.

“Its just up-up we go, investors today seem to be picking up on every piece of news as the glass being half full with apparent progress on the US-China trade talks,” said Michael Geraghty, equity strategist at Cornerstone Capital Group in New York.

Hopes of a trade deal ahead of a March 1 deadline has helped the trade-sensitive industrial sector gain nearly 17% so far this year, making it the best performing S&P sector, which rose 0.95% boosted by bellwethers Boeing and Caterpillar.

Another concern is Trump declaring a national emergency in an attempt to fund his US-Mexico border wall without congressional approval.

“The ramifications of a national emergency might be very difficult for everyone to understand,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. “The use of a national emergency for an issue like this is brand new.”

Despite the prospects of a national emergency, all 11 major S&P sectors were trading higher with financials up 1.7%, leading the gains, after a more than 1% fall in the prior session.

The sector was hit by a fall in US treasury yields on Thursday after bleak retail sales data in December suggested a sharp slowdown in economic activity at the end of 2018.

At 4.22pm GMT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 305.53 points, or 1.2%, at 25,744.92; the S&P 500 was up 18.93 points, or 0.69%, at 2,764.66; and the Nasdaq Composite was up 16.85 points, or 0.23%, at 7,443.81.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 3.25-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.92-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 40 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 15 new lows.

Reuters

Trump declares border emergency to free up wall money

‘We’re talking about an invasion of our country, with drugs, with human traffickers, with all types of criminals and gangs ’
1 hour ago

World markets buoyed by signs of US-China trade truce

Trump could let tariff deadline ‘slide for a little while’, with European stocks rising after an Asian rally as emerging-market stocks climbed 0.4% 
2 days ago

