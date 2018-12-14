Companies

Civil Aviation Authority grounds CemAir’s 21 planes

The carrier has been flying with loading limits outside of those permissible, with the weights of passengers and baggage different to those recorded by the contracted service provider

14 December 2018 - 11:14 Loni Prinsloo
Domestic airline CemAir has been grounded by the regulator. Picture: SUPPLIED
The South African Civil Aviation Authority has said that CemAir, which operates domestic flights, may no longer operate as an airline or air operator, or fly any of its 21 aircraft, even as the country’s summer holiday season begins.

“CemAir has been operating some aircraft outside of permissible loading limits, meaning the weights of passengers and baggage declared by the flight crew were not the same with those recorded by the service provider contracted by CemAir,” the authority said in a statement on Friday.

“Despite being issued with a prohibition order, CemAir knowingly continued to fly its aircraft in contravention of the applicable regulatory prescripts. This constitutes a material contravention that threatens aviation safety.”

On Wednesday, the aviation authority briefly grounded CemAir after the airline failed to appoint a qualified person to head flight operations and continued to use an employee who didn’t meet the stipulated requirements.

CemAir was also grounded in February after aviation inspectors found that some aircraft were released back into service or cleared as airworthy by unqualified personnel.

Bloomberg

CemAir temporarily grounded by SA Civil Aviation Authority

It was found that some of the aircraft were released back to service or cleared as airworthy by unqualified personnel
10 months ago

SA Express makes a play to hold on to a life of its own

SA Express interim CEO Siza Mzimela says the feeder airline will be breaking even and flying more routes by April
10 days ago

SAA, SA Express and Denel miss reporting deadline, flouting finance act

Because SAA, SA Express and Denel have not submitted their financial reports yet to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, he cannot table their ...
2 months ago

