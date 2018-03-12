Companies

CemAir restores some flights after aviation authority approval

12 March 2018 - 18:22 Neels Blom
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

CemAir has restored some of its scheduled flights after a temporary grounding order by the South African Civil Aviation Authority in February interrupted the regional airline’s service.

The authority issued the order because some of Cemair’s 12 small jet and turbo-jet aircraft had been serviced and declared airworthy by unauthorised personnel, which had posed an "imminent danger". Cemair said at the time that all its personnel were highly qualified, but that some were not internally authorised and that they had been suspended while the company was investigating.

Cemair said on Monday its popular daily flight between Johannesburg and Margate had been reinstated from last Wednesday. It also said its daily flights to Sishen and Hoedspruit would continue, as well as its double daily flights between Johannesburg and Bloemfontein.

The carrier expected to restore a limited service between Johannesburg and Plettenberg Bay. It would make an announcement on the reintroduction of flights between Plettenberg Bay and Cape Town on March 15.

It did not say what aircraft it would be using for the services.

The aviation authority said on February 24 that it had lifted "with immediate effect" the suspension of CemAir’s Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) approval after the airline’s completion of a certification process that included document evaluation. It said, however, the status quo relating to Cemair’s 12 aircraft remained, which meant they were yet to be declared airworthy by the authority.

The lifting of the AMO suspension meant Cemair could now officially maintain its own and other operators’ aircraft for which they were approved.

CemAir’s safety compliance has been recognised by the International Air Transport Association, which requires members to pass a biennial operational safety audit. CemAir renewed its accreditation in September 2017 and is on the airline association’s register of approved airlines.

blomn@businesslive.co.za

CemAir still grounded, but assures customers it’s working on the problem

The South African Civil Aviation Authority temporarily grounded the carrier last week; the airline says personnel signing off maintenance were ...
Companies
1 month ago

CemAir vows to be back in the skies soon

The halting of passenger flights for the Johannesburg-based airline came after certificates of airworthiness were withdrawn for 24 hours
Companies
1 month ago

CemAir temporarily grounded by SA Civil Aviation Authority

It was found that some of the aircraft were released back to service or cleared as airworthy by unqualified personnel
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
VBS, the bank that rescued Zuma, put into ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Western Cape property loses its lustre due to ...
Companies / Property
3.
Bank of Baroda can close, High Court rules, in ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Leadership shakeup boosts EOH’s battered share ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Sinopec and Chevron deal gets green light
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

CemAir still grounded, but assures customers it’s working on the problem
Companies / Transport & Tourism

CemAir vows to be back in the skies soon
Companies / Transport & Tourism

CemAir temporarily grounded by SA Civil Aviation Authority
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.