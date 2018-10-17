Companies

Tesla signs deal with Shanghai to build first overseas Gigafactory

The land agreement marks a key step towards Elon Musk's Tesla making cars locally in China for the fast-growing market

17 October 2018 - 13:47 y Yilei Sun and Adam Jourdan
Cars pass Tesla’s Gigafactory 2, also known as RiverBend, a joint venture with Panasonic to produce solar panels and roof tiles, in Buffalo, New York, in August 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — Tesla has signed an agreement with the Shanghai government for an 860,000m² plot of land to build its first overseas Gigafactory, the electric car maker said in a Chinese social media post on Wednesday.

The land agreement marks a key step towards the firm and its CEO Elon Musk making cars locally in China for the fast-growing market, even as tariffs imposed by Beijing on US-made goods have caused it to hike prices of its imported models.

Tesla signed a long-anticipated deal with Shanghai authorities in July to build its first factory outside the United States, which would double the size of its global manufacturing.

"Securing this site in Shanghai, Tesla's first Gigafactory outside of the US, is an important milestone for what will be our next advanced, sustainably developed manufacturing site," Robin Ren, Tesla's vice-president of worldwide sales, said in a statement.

Tesla did not give the price tag for the plot, but the Shanghai bureau of planning and land resources said on Wednesday that a plot of land of 864,885m² had been sold at auction at a price of 973-million yuan ($140.51m).

Tesla signed a deal with Shanghai authorities in July to open a plant in the Chinese city with an annual capacity of 500,000 cars.

Tesla, which started hiring for the new Shanghai factory in August, previously said that it would raise capital from Asian debt markets to fund the construction, which will cost around $2bn.

Reuters

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Tesla still needs Musk in the driver’s seat

Most investors who bought into the Musk legend knew they weren’t getting conventional with him
Opinion
16 days ago

LIAM DENNING: Elon Musk loses chairmanship of Tesla, but dodges a bigger bullet

'Given the apparent strength of the SEC’s complaint, with so much evidence typed and broadcast by Musk’s own hand, this surely counts as a win for ...
Business
16 days ago

FT COMMENT: Can Tesla survive without Elon Musk? The SEC will let us know

Fervid supporters will argue that the company cannot survive without Musk’s boisterous leadership
Opinion
18 days ago

FT: Tesla goes off road, and not in a good way

If Elon Musk wishes to remain the head of a public company, he should consider conducting himself better in public
Opinion
1 month ago

