Elon Musk risks SEC's wrath with sarcastic tweet

Tesla shares dropped as much as 3.5% to $272 after the close of regular trading. Representatives for the Palo Alto, California-based company did not respond to requests for comment. Ryan White, an SEC spokesman, declined to comment.

The post risks putting back in play stiffer forms of punishment that the SEC sought last week, including a prohibition on Musk serving as officer of a public company. The tweet may test the boundaries of an agreement not to deny wrongdoing, and a federal judge still has to decide whether the penalties levied against the CEO are appropriate.

“At the very the least, they can read the riot act to Musk’s lawyer,” said Stephen Crimmins, a former SEC enforcement lawyer who is now a partner at Murphy & McGovern. “Beyond that, if they feel he hasn’t lived up to his deal, they can theoretically seek to pull the settlement.”

Tesla shares plunged 14% on Friday on fears that the electric-car maker could lose its visionary CEO. On Monday — after the settlement was reached — the shares surged 17%.

Musk, 47, agreed to step down as chairman within 45 days and be replaced with an independent director. The SEC also hit the billionaire and Tesla each with $20m fines and is requiring that the board add two new members.

The company also has to implement procedures and controls to oversee Musk’s communications — including his tweets — and hire a securities counsel.

“Elon appears to be resistant to signing this agreement” said Gene Munster, a managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures. “He wasn’t vindicated, and it is needling at him. The fact that he’s mocking the SEC begs the bigger question of where his head’s at. Mission accomplished for the shorts.”

A little more than an hour after his initial tweet about the SEC on Thursday, one follower wrote to Musk that he seemed to be working against Tesla investors. Musk responded, in part: “Hang in there.”