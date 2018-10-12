Companies

FIRST-MOVER DISADVANTAGE

Full tax credits still in force, Tesla tells potential buyers

But the carmaker has reached the point where tax credits for its electric cars will start to fall, putting it at a disadvantage to later-blooming rivals

12 October 2018 - 09:53 Rama Venkat
Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are lined up in a lot in Richmond, California. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM
Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are lined up in a lot in Richmond, California. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Bengaluru — Electric carmaker Tesla said all orders for its vehicles placed by October 15 are eligible for a full federal tax credit of $7,500 and such customers’ cars will be delivered by the end of the year.

Under a major tax overhaul passed by the Republican-controlled US Congress late last year, financial incentives in the way of tax credits that lower the cost of electric vehicles are available for the first 200,000 such vehicles sold by a carmaker. The tax credit is then reduced by 50% every six months until it phases out.

In July, Tesla said it delivered 200,000 electric cars to buyers in the US, meaning tax credits will now begin to be lowered while rivals such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi will bring electric models to the market with a full tax credit in place.

Buyers of electric cars get full tax credit for the quarter in which the company hits the 200,000 delivery mark and the next.

The declining tax credit is seen as putting Tesla at a disadvantage over newer entrants to the market, whose first 200,000 models will qualify for a full tax credit.

It also adds to a few bad months in which Tesla has faced delivery delays due to manufacturing bottlenecks and deferred the much-needed revenue when it continues to spend heavily on Model 3 production fixes as well as projects in the pipeline.

Electrek, which earlier reported on the deadline on new orders, described the company’s latest move as an attempt to boost sales. 

However, the incentives could end if a new bill, introduced by a Republican senator to end the federal tax credit for electric cars altogether, is passed, Electrek reported.

Reuters

Tesla has to pay a big bill in 143 days — but the smart money, it seems, is still on Musk

Despite all the hand-wringing over manufacturing setbacks and Musk’s tweets, Tesla’s stock still trades at astronomical valuations
Companies
1 day ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Musk must put money where his mouth is

Fears about a potential cash crunch at the carmaker have not gone away, and the CEO is tweeting again
Opinion
3 days ago

Elon Musk risks SEC's wrath with sarcastic tweet

The Tesla CEO is playing with fire, as his settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission has not yet been confirmed
World
7 days ago

Forget best-selling US electric car, Tesla’s Model 3 is the best-selling sedan, period

For the three months ended September, Tesla delivered more Model 3s than all but four of the top sedans sold in the US
Companies
8 days ago

Tesla deliveries on the rise

Results may signal a turning point after Musk’s troubles with watchdog
Companies
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
World’s longest train saves Transnet R1bn
Companies
2.
PSG Konsult optimistic about SA despite lower ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
KPMG back in the dock after former partner ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
What the Saham deal means for Sanlam in Morocco
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Global hedge fund Alphabit backs SA solar start-up
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Tesla has to pay a big bill in 143 days — but the smart money, it seems, is ...
Companies / Industrials

THE LEX COLUMN: Musk must put money where his mouth is
Opinion / Columnists

Elon Musk risks SEC's wrath with sarcastic tweet
World

Forget best-selling US electric car, Tesla’s Model 3 is the best-selling sedan, ...
Companies

Tesla deliveries on the rise
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.