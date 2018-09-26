BMW profit warning exposes tension within top leadership

Munich/Frankfurt — BMW’s first profit warning in a decade comes on top of existing leadership tension under CEO Harald Krüger, who’s tasked with reviving sales momentum and staving off encroaching competitors such as Mercedes-Benz and Tesla.

Sluggish growth was a problem even before BMW slashed its outlook on Tuesday and said it would rein in expenses. The Munich-based luxury car maker has set up a special working group to help new sales head Pieter Nota get on the front foot, and Krüger is considering a broader shake-up of the sales structure, according to people familiar with BMW’s strategy.

Boardroom bickering has intensified amid a prolonged period of lacklustre show under Krüger, a BMW lifer at the helm for the past three years, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. The company has gone from a leader to laggard in electric vehicles, and in 2016 it lost its luxury-sales crown to Daimler’s Mercedes. The stagnant performance was already putting pressure on Krüger to respond, the people said.

A BMW spokesperson declined to comment on board discussions or on any potential overhaul in the company’s sales organisation.

Tuesday’s profit warning, blamed on trade conflicts and price competition, comes after BMW struggled with tentative model overhauls that have left the manufacturer looking staid after a decade at the pinnacle. Moving early among major car makers with the electric i3 in 2013, BMW won’t match a fresh generation of Mercedes and Audi battery-powered SUVs unveiled this year until 2020. At next week’s Paris auto show, the car maker will present the revamped 3-Series sedan, a bread-and-butter vehicle that’s among its biggest sellers by volume, that’ll vie for attention among popular SUVs and attention-grabbing self-driving prototypes.

Outside hire

Nota joined BMW from consumer-electronics giant Royal Philips last year, a rare top hire from outside the company signaling a search for fresh expertise. BMW’s delivery growth of 4.2% in 2017 has been cut by more than half this year until the end of August. Nota has started working with CFO Nicolas Peter and Krüger to come up with new strategies, with chair Norbert Reithofer checking in regularly, one of the people said.