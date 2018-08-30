Companies

Mustek’s 37.5% dividend growth sends its share price up 9%

30 August 2018 - 11:54 Karl Gernetzky
Computer. Picture: SUPPLIED
Decreasing finance costs and lower inventory levels helped lift the financial performance of ICT hardware distributor Mustek, which said on Thursday revenue had grown 8.2% to R5.67bn in the year to end-June.

Net asset value per share climbed 15.4% to R134.85, while net cash generated during the period rose 4.8% to R239.69m, the company said in a statement.

The company reported decreased finance costs and improved inventory controls, adding that improving performance in associates Sizwe Africa IT Holdings and Yangtze Optics Africa also increased.

The group disposed of vacant land during the period, as well as its 20% stake in Nigeria-based Zinox Technologies, for R14.4m. Weighted number of shares in issue also decreased about 15%, following R54.8m in share repurchases during the period.

Mustek distributes personal computers including brands such as Lenovo and other technology products from firms such as Huawei. It also assembles all products for the Mecer brand.

"Although economic and market conditions are expected to remain difficult, the increased contribution from our associates and the reduction in net finance costs as a result of lower inventory levels at both Mustek and Rectron should contribute to higher profitability," the statement read.

At 10am on Thursday Mustek’s share price had gained 8.7% to R73.50, adding to the 5.26% it gained earlier in August when it provided forward guidance for Thursday’s results.

Retailers feel the pinch from battered economy

The overwhelming message is that the economy is battered and consumers hardly have the resources even to consume
6 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Rush to Steinhoff enough to make anyone sick

Punters are so easily lulled into the debt-laden corporation’s murky valuation prospect that they will look past indiscretions that put ...
26 days ago

Users flocking to cryptocurrencies, says SA-tied Luno

The Naspers-backed cryptocurrency platform says it is still recording ‘exponential’ growth
3 months ago

