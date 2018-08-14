China orders Tencent to kill off new game

Hong Kong — Tencent has taken another hit to its gaming business after regulators told the social media company to remove Monster Hunter: World from its PC downloads service just days after the action title’s debut.

Parts of the Capcom hit failed to meet regulatory standards and the relevant authorities received complaints, which in turn spurred the government to revoke an operating licence, Tencent said in a statement without elaborating.

Tencent shares fell 2.4% on Monday, while Capcom’s stock slumped almost 10%.

It is the latest blow to Tencent’s gaming operation, which has faced a series of hiccups. The company has not won the necessary approval to begin generating money from its marquee mobile game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and has yet to receive the green light for introducing the desktop version to China. That has hobbled revenue growth at the internet company and contributed to a 15% slide in its stock since June.

"Tencent used to be a world-class gaming and social media company, but has transformed into a massive multisector VC operation with important gaming and social media sidelines," said Brock Silvers, MD of Kaiyuan Capital, a China-based advisory.