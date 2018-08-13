Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tencent’s Capcom told to remove new game, dealing another blow to the firm

Tencent has run into issues with industry overseers in the past, notably when state media rounded on its game Honour of Kings for allegedly encouraging addiction

13 August 2018 - 13:44 Lulu Yilun Chen
A Tencent sign is seen in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. Picture: REUTERS
Hong Kong — Tencent took another hit to its gaming business, after regulators told the social media giant to remove Monster Hunter: World from its PC downloads service just days after the action title’s debut.

Parts of the Capcom hit failed to meet regulatory standards and the relevant authorities received a "significant amount of complaints", which in turn spurred the government to revoke an operating licence, Tencent said in a statement without elaborating.

Tencent shares fell 2.4% on Monday, while Capcom’s stock slumped almost 10%. JSE-listed Naspers owns about 31% of Tencent.

It is the latest blow to Tencent’s gaming operation, which has faced a series of hiccups. The company hasn’t won the necessary approval to begin generating money from its marquee mobile game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and has yet to receive the green light for introducing the desktop version to China. That’s hobbled revenue growth at the internet giant and contributed to a 15% slide in its stock since June.

While Tencent’s run into issues with the industry’s overseers in the past — notably when state media rounded on its inhouse-developed Honour of Kings for allegedly encouraging addiction — it’s unusual for the giant internet firm to encounter multiple obstacles at once.

The Radii blog first reported on the game’s suspension. Japanese studio Capcom’s title has sold more than eight-million copies globally. The series, where players hunt the titular beasts, has been popular in Japan for more than a decade. With the new title, Capcom re-designed many elements specifically tailored for Western audiences, such as including more online play and letting players move freely through the game.

Bloomberg

Everyone loves Tencent — even after it lost more than $150bn in market value

Since its IPO in 2005, the Chinese internet giant, of which Naspers owns just more than 30%, has given a 49,000% return
Companies
10 days ago

Naspers: This may be a good time to get on board

Naspers, the undisputed JSE heavyweight champion, weighs in with a market cap of R1.45 trillion
Companies
10 days ago

How Tencent’s big slide hurts Naspers and JSE

The Hong Kong-listed owner of WeChat and partial owner of the popular Fortnite game has lost a quarter of its value, or $143bn (R1.9-trillion)
Companies
12 days ago

Naspers earmarks $500m for mobile classifieds app letgo

The second-hand e-commerce platform, which is yet to reach profitability, says Naspers plans to invest $500m
Companies
3 days ago

