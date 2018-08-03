Companies

Everyone loves Tencent — even after it lost more than $150bn in market value

03 August 2018 - 13:07 Kana Nishizawa
Dancers perform underneath a Tencent logo in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dancers perform underneath a Tencent logo in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Hong Kong — They’ve reduced price targets, lowered earnings estimates and pulled the stock from focus lists. But good luck finding an analyst who’s willing to ditch their "buy" recommendation on Tencent Holdings, of which Naspers owned just more than 30%.

Even after the Chinese internet behemoth lost more than $150bn of market value since late January, all 51 analysts tracked by Bloomberg have the equivalent of a buy rating on the stock — a tally unique among the world’s 50 largest companies.

The recommendations have held firm despite at least 11 share-price target reductions since June, a more than 10% drop in second-quarter earnings estimates since March, and Morgan Stanley’s decision to remove the stock from three focus lists on Thursday.

It’s easy to see why analysts are reluctant to go much further. Tencent’s more than 49,000% return since its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) in 2004 — fueled by the rise of its hugely popular WeChat messaging platform — is bigger than that of any other stock in the MSCI All-Country World Index over the same period.

On the rare occasions when analysts have turned bearish, they’ve tended to regret it. When the number of sell ratings reached a record in 2013, shares rallied more than 30% over the following year.

Tencent’s 2018 slump has been fueled by concerns about slowing growth at its gaming unit, jitters over the Chinese economy’s vulnerability to a trade war, and a global sell-off in technology shares. The next big catalyst for the stock may come on August 15, when Tencent is scheduled to release second-quarter results.

Bloomberg

BRIAN KANTOR: Bosses must realise Naspers’s true value

The Naspers managers have undertaken a very active and ambitiously expensive investment programme
Opinion
9 hours ago

How Tencent’s big slide hurts Naspers and JSE

The Hong Kong-listed owner of WeChat and partial owner of the popular Fortnite game has lost a quarter of its value, or $143bn (R1.9-trillion)
Companies
2 days ago

Shares in Naspers’s Tencent have lost a staggering 25% since January

The slide in value is the biggest wipeout of shareholder wealth worldwide, as measured from the date of each stock’s 52-week high
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Impala Platinum to cut 13,000 jobs in sweeping ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Gwede Mantashe accuses Impala of ‘arrogance’ over ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff hands in final report on falsified ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Gemfields site in Ethiopia is invaded, ransacked ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Transnet board had nothing to do with appointment ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

How Tencent’s big slide hurts Naspers and JSE
Companies

BRIAN KANTOR: Bosses must realise Naspers’s true value
Opinion / Columnists

Shares in Naspers’s Tencent have lost a staggering 25% since January
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.