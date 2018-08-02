Companies

Cisco in advanced talks to buy Duo Security, say sources

02 August 2018 - 15:13 Liana Baker
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

New York — Cisco Systems is in advanced talks to acquire Duo Security, a venture capital-backed cyber-security company, as it seeks to expand its offerings in cloud computing, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which the sources said could reach $2bn, would be the biggest acquisition for Cisco since its $3.7bn purchase of business performance monitoring software company AppDynamics last year, and its largest in the cyber-security sector since its $2.7bn takeover of Sourcefire in 2013.

If negotiations are completed successfully, a deal between Cisco and Duo could be announced in the coming days, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Cisco declined to comment while Duo did not respond to a request for comment.

Duo’s platform allows users to verify their identity with a two-step authentication, Its investors include Index Ventures, Workday, Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures.

Cisco, the world’s largest networking products and components maker, has been making efforts to transform itself into a software-focused company. With its traditional business of making switches and routers struggling, Cisco has been focusing on high-growth areas, such as security, the Internet of Things and cloud computing.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Impala Platinum to cut 13,000 jobs in sweeping ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Steinhoff hands in final report on falsified ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Gemfields site in Ethiopia is invaded, ransacked ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Siza Mzimela appointed acting CEO of recently ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Sanral’s rollout of stalled contracts ‘will not ...
Companies

Related Articles

Snap success helps venture firm Lightspeed raise $1.8bn for new funds
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Samsung opens world’s biggest cellphone factory in world’s fastest-growing ...
Companies

Cisco wants more of mobile market
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Global miners join the hunt for AI experts
World / Asia

Cisco ramps up AI in online collaboration and video-conference products
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

A business answer to the US’s broken education system
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.