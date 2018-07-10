Snap success helps venture firm Lightspeed raise $1.8bn for new funds

San Francisco — Venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners has raised $1.8bn to invest in startups from cryptocurrency to beauty supplies, hoping to build on its streak of lucrative bets in companies such as Snap, the firm’s partners told Reuters.

Lightspeed has historically been an early-stage investment company and was the first outside investor in Snap’s messaging app Snapchat.

But about $1.05bn of the new funding will be earmarked for a separate fund to invest in more mature companies, the partners said on Monday.

The dollar amount is more than double the size of its previous growth-stage fund.

Lightspeed is eyeing an expansion to Southeast Asia and wants to add investments in cryptocurrency, biotechnology, new TV streaming services and even cosmetics companies.

As startups stay private for longer, relying on venture capital rather than the public markets for funding, firms like Lightspeed have to invest repeatedly in a company for years if they want to maintain a large enough ownership stake.

"That trend has only been increasing over time, and as a result our funds have been getting bigger over time as well," said Jeremy Liew, a partner. Later-stage companies are less likely to go belly up, but are also less likely to provide extraordinary returns, he said.

Lightspeed also said it hired a new partner, Brad Twohig, formerly an investor with Insight Venture Partners, who will help lead growth investments.

The firm’s larger fund for growth-stage investing reflects a shift in the venture capital industry that has been underway for years, as investors from every corner of the globe have piled into start-up investing.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund, a more than $93bn investment vehicle, has rankled the venture capital community by investing billions of dollars into firms such as WeWork and Uber Technologies. The fund often commands a large ownership stake and may buy out existing investors.

An investment of "$500m or a billion dollars can be a king-making strategy", said Lightspeed partner Ravi Mhatre. "But it’s not a substitute for building a lasting company."

In the first half of 2018, US venture capitalists have raised more than $20bn across 157 funds, on pace to beat 2017’s total, according to a report released Tuesday by data company PitchBook.

By comparison, venture firms raised $18bn across 157 funds for all of 2004, the oldest available Pitchbook data.

The median-size venture fund is about 20% bigger than in 2004.

Lightspeed will be challenged to live up to the performance of its previous funds, which returned $2.7bn to investors since the start of 2017, the firm said.

As venture-backed tech companies have delayed their initial public offerings, many venture capital firms have seen investment gains mostly on paper. Lightspeed has been an exception.

Lightspeed-backed companies have held 17 initial public offerings in the past five years, about half of which have occurred since the start of 2017, including messaging app Snap, personal stylist firm Stitch Fix and data storage provider Nutanix. Lightspeed also reaped windfalls when Cisco Systems acquired AppDynamics and when Salesforce.com bought MuleSoft for billions of dollars.

"If you point to one moment in time for the firm it was probably the Snap initial public offering," said Liew, who led the firm’s Snap investment.

"But really, it’s a decade of hard work and it all came to fruition at the same time."

Also on Tuesday, Silicon Valley firm Scale Venture Partners announced a new $400m fund, smaller than some of its peers but still about 20% larger than its previous fund.

Partner Alex Niehenke said that he was sceptical of the "massive, massive funds" other firms were raising. "They start writing much bigger cheques and talking entrepreneurs into taking more money than they need," he said.

