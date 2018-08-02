BMW operating profit declines in second quarter, but less than expected

Frankfurt — German car maker BMW reported a smaller than expected 6% decline in second-quarter operating profit, brushing aside new anti-pollution rules and a global trade conflict that has caused rival Daimler to warn on profits.

On Thursday, BMW said higher spending to develop electric and autonomous cars, and currency headwinds, weighed on earnings before interest and taxes (ebit), which fell to €2.74bn in the second quarter but exceeded the €2.69bn consensus forecast.

"At times when others are struggling, they are rock solid, and they don’t seem to have an issue with the worldwide harmonised light vehicles test procedure WLTP," Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said on Wednesday.

Evercore, which has an "in-line" rating on BMW, said the company’s results were solid and unspectacular. BMW said its automotive ebit margin narrowed to 8.6%, from 10.1% in the year-earlier period, even as vehicle deliveries rose 0.7% during the same period.

Adjusted for comparability, BMW’s automotive margin came in at 9.3%, which was higher than the 9.2% recorded by Volkswagen’s (VW) Audi and the 9.6% for Daimler’s Mercedes, Evercore said.

BMW said it has largely completed converting its fleet to the new WLTP, while VW and Daimler have warned the new standard’s introduction could dent margins.

BMW also said increased efficiency measures had helped offset a triple-digit-million headwind from foreign exchange rates and raw materials.

BMW affirmed its 2018 targets to achieve slightly higher deliveries and revenues in the automotive segment and achieve a group profit before taxes at the previous year’s level.

