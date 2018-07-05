News & Insights

Top nod for Mercedes-Benz ad

A reprise ad for Mercedes-Benz has won the latest Creative Circle ad of the month in the film category

05 July 2018 - 12:16 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: ISTOCK

A reprise ad for Mercedes-Benz, harking back to an ad showing how Chris White survived when his Merc crashed down the side of Chapman’s Peak in Cape Town, has won the latest Creative Circle ad of the month in the film category.

The original ad first aired in 1990 and showed how the company’s cars protected occupants. The follow-up, shot by the Net#Work BBDO agency, takes White back to the scene where, in a Merc S-Class, he is urged to take his hands off the wheel (and does so) to demonstrate advances in "driverless" technology as the car takes corners by itself.

The original ad by the then Sonnenberg Murphy Leo Burnett agency is regarded as among the finest SA film ads, and spawned a number of comparative comebacks from BMW and Land Rover.

Ogilvy tops the Creative Circle rankings

The latest Creative Circle winners show that the best marketing campaigns go beyond simply getting a brand’s message across
27 days ago

