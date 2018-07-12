BMW nears milestone with majority ownership of Chinese venture

BMW’s move highlights some of the paradoxes facing global companies as they look at the Chinese market. On the one hand, Beijing is carrying through on a pledge to open up its economy to more foreign ownership, a long-standing plea of foreign firms. On the other, companies such as BMW, mobile chipmaker Qualcomm and US soybean farmers are trying to negotiate an ever-widening range of tariffs as trade relations worsen between the two economic superpowers. For the car makers, it is creating pressure to shift towards more localised production.

BMW rose as much as 2.4%, and was up 0.8% to €79.51 at 2.13pm in local trading, valuing the company at €51.7bn.

China and Germany are forging closer ties with each other as trade relations worsen with the US.

BMW CEO Harald Krueger was in Berlin at the start of the week during a summit between Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Among discussions were opportunities to open up China more to foreign investment. As part of corporate deals signed at the meeting, chemicals company BASF agreed to invest as much as $10bn in a new factory in China that it would wholly own, also a first for that industry.

Volkswagen, the biggest foreign vehicle maker in China, also held talks with China’s premier in Berlin, resulting in an initial agreement with partner FAW Group to advance electric vehicles.

BMW declined to comment on the state of its discussions. Brilliance, which now owns 40.5% of the venture, did not immediately return a call and e-mail seeking comment. The German company is set to boost its stake in the venture to at least 75%, Manager Magazin reported earlier. Daimler said it was happy with its partnerships in China and was following the regulatory developments closely.

Bloomberg