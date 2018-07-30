German car giant BMW to hike the price of US-made SUVs in China

Beijing — German car maker BMW says it will increase the prices of two US-made crossover sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China to cope with the additional cost of tariffs on US car imports into the world’s biggest car market.

In a move due to take effect on Monday, BMW said in a statement to Reuters over the weekend that it will increase maker-suggested retail prices of the popular high-margin X5 and X6 SUV models by 4% to 7%.

The rates of increase suggest that BMW is willing to absorb much of the higher costs stemming from bringing the SUVs to China from its factory in South Carolina, underscoring the fierce competition among luxury car brands in China.

BMW’s move comes after China imposed new tariffs earlier in July on about $34bn of US imports, from soya beans and cars to lobsters, as part of a widening trade row.

Beijing, which in 2018 cut tariffs on all vehicles imported into China, slapped an additional 25% levy on US-made cars as of July 6. As a result, China now levies a 40% import duty on all cars imported from the US.

"BMW stands for free [trade] but can’t stand still without taking actions to respond to the market changes," a BMW spokeswoman said.

Booming demand

BMW imports X4, X5 and X6 crossover SUV models from the US for sale in China, where demand for SUVs has been booming. In 2018 the German vehicle maker shipped more than 100,000 vehicles from the US to China.

The company made no reference to pricing of its X4 model. BMW’s decision to absorb much of the impact of the higher tariffs echoes an earlier move by US car maker Ford Motor, which said it would not increase its prices for now in an effort to sustain its business momentum.

China-based vehicle dealers told Reuters that in mid-July German rival Mercedes-Benz, operated by Daimler, had moderately raised the price of its GLE, a sporty mid-size SUV produced in the state of Alabama, in that country.

A Daimler spokeswoman referred Reuters to comments made by the car maker last week. Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche said last Thursday the car maker was looking at ways to mitigate the impact of the trade war. This would include a review of whether to shift some US production to China.

Daimler also said last week its 2018 pretax profits would fall from 2017 because the new Chinese import tariffs would negatively affect sales of Mercedes-Benz SUVs.

Reuters