Nissan uncovers ‘misconduct’ in emissions and fuel economy controls

09 July 2018 - 12:20 Naomi Tajitsu
Employees work on one of the main assembly lines at Nissan's Iwaki Plant, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, in this April 5 2016 file photo. Picture: REUTERS
Tokyo — Nissan said on Monday it had unearthed misconduct related to exhaust emissions and fuel economy measurements for 19 models sold in Japan.

This is the second case in under a year where misconduct has been discovered in its inspection processes.

Japan’s second-largest car maker said it had found that the testing environments for emissions and fuel economy in final vehicle inspections at most of its factories in Japan were not in line with requirements, and that inspection reports were based on altered measurements.

"A full and comprehensive investigation of the facts … including the causes and background of the misconduct, is under way," Nissan said.

It was discovered during voluntary compliance checks it launched following last year’s improper vehicle inspection scandal, the company said.

The misconduct did not compromise the safety of the affected models, and mileage readings were in line with levels presented in product catalogues, Nissan said.

It is compiling data for the low-production GT-R sports car to confirm it satisfies safety standards.

In October last year, Nissan said that for decades uncertified inspectors had signed off on final checks for cars sold in the country, triggering a domestic recall of 1.2-million vehicles.

The car maker blamed staffing shortages for the misconduct, which contributed to a slide in full-year operating profit in the year ended March.

Nissan said on Monday it would take appropriate action to prevent future occurrence.

Reuters

