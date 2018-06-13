Companies

VEHICLES SECTOR

Nissan forced to look beyond North America to grow sales

Japan’s second-largest vehicle maker eyes expansion in China, Africa, the Middle East and India

13 June 2018 - 18:15 Agency Staff
Men walk past a Nissan Motor Co logo at the company's global headquarters. Picture: REUTERS
Men walk past a Nissan Motor Co logo at the company's global headquarters. Picture: REUTERS

Yokohama — Nissan Motor said on Wednesday it expected vehicle sales in some markets to beat industry growth, driven by countries including Saudi Arabia, crucial for the firm that is struggling with slowing sales in the US.

Nissan, Japan’s second-largest vehicle maker, focused on the US for the past few years and roughly doubled car sales there since 2010, as it aimed to corner a 10% share of the market. But that ambition came at a cost: hefty discounting led to the company’s North American operating profit falling by nearly a third in the year just ended.

Nissan is looking to China and regions such as Africa, the Middle East and India to boost growth while trying to improve profitability in North America.

Moreover, the company is entering new markets including Pakistan and Turkey and plans to expand its affordable Datsun brand, Peyman Kargar, chairman of Nissan’s operations in Africa, Middle East and India, said. "Today we have 3.7% market share [in the region]. The industry sees a 40% rise in total sales volumes and we are going to be above the market trend."

He expects overall industry sales to climb to 12.1-million units in 2022 from 8.8-million in 2017.

Kargar, who joined Nissan last year from vehicle making partner Renault SA where he led sales and marketing for the same region, added that he expected to double market share in Saudi Arabia to 14% in 2022, from 7% last year when roughly 800,000 vehicles were sold in the country.

Kargar said Nissan is also betting on more Nissan-branded sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and cheaper Datsun-branded cars to shore up sales in India, where it is struggling to expand and is far behind market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. It has focused on selling more SUVs in India, where SUV sales are fast climbing, fuelled by rising consumer spending power.

It also expects to raise its market share in South Africa to "more than 15%" by 2022, from 10% in 2017, Kargar said, by selling fewer trucks and more passenger cars.

Reuters

Updates keep Nissan Qashqai in the running

The refreshed Nissan Qashqai reminded Lerato Matebese what a great package the model is
Life
13 days ago

Is SA ready to embrace a service that allows you to rent out your car?

Rent My Ride thinks so, writes Mark Smyth
Life
6 days ago

Indian motor giant Mahindra weighs sharing assembly plant in SA

For now, Mahindra bakkies built at Dube will contain no South African components
Companies
16 days ago

No quick deal on the cards to merge Nissan and Renault, Carlos Ghosn says

Renault and Nissan are discussing ways to strengthen their lopsided two-decade old alliance as the industry shifts to meet new challenges
Companies
21 days ago

Ambitious plans for mega ‘car city’ in Tshwane

The R3bn investment is a major step in a 30-year plan to create a 7,157ha motor industry hub
National
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
VEB hauls Deloitte to court for Steinhoff-related ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Following serious lapses by the SABS board, it ...
Companies
3.
Vuyani Jarana maps a punishing austerity plan for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Stor-Age corners the market in SA
Companies / Property
5.
Finger-pointing starts over spate of fatalities ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Nissan announces closer tie-up options with Renault
Companies

Nissan upbeat about range of new models boosting its market share
Life / Motoring

We crossed over sooner than you might think
Life / Motoring

SA travel plugs into the future with electric cars
News & Fox

GM abandons reporting monthly sales
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.