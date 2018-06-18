Mixed results for Murray & Roberts in crucial Competition Tribunal decision

Murray & Roberts (M&R) failed to persuade the Competition Tribunal that German investor Aton should not be allowed to vote its recently acquired shares at its shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

But M&R did succeed in getting the tribunal to potentially prevent Aton from voting its full 44% holding.

In its ruling on Monday, the tribunal allowed Aton to vote "50% less one vote of the votes cast" at tomorrow’s meeting to decide if M&R is permitted to proceed with its proposed all share acquisition of Aveng.

This means Aton will need at least one other shareholder to support its opposition to M&R acquiring Aveng to block the deal.

On Friday, the tribunal heard an urgent application from M&R requesting that Aton have its voting rights limited to about 30%.

M&R argued that if Aton were permitted to vote its full 44% holding, "Aton would effectively be able to exercise control over voting decisions of the company based on historical attendances (in person and by proxy) at recent shareholder meetings".

"Although the Competition Tribunal denied the full relief sought by the board, it has interdicted and restrained Aton and their agents from voting, or otherwise exercising any voting rights attached to, any shares in the ordinary issued share capital of Murray & Roberts that in the calculation of their voting rights percentage, represents more than 50% less one vote of the votes cast in respect of the ordinary resolution," it said in Monday’s statement.