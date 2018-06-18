Companies

Mixed results for Murray & Roberts in crucial Competition Tribunal decision

How many shares German investor Aton can vote, will depend on how many other shareholders turn up to the meeting on M&R’s Aveng takeover

18 June 2018 - 14:20 Robert Laing
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Murray & Roberts (M&R) failed to persuade the Competition Tribunal that German investor Aton should not be allowed to vote its recently acquired shares at its shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

But M&R did succeed in getting the tribunal to potentially prevent Aton from voting its full 44% holding.

In its ruling on Monday, the tribunal allowed Aton to vote "50% less one vote of the votes cast" at tomorrow’s meeting to decide if M&R is permitted to proceed with its proposed all share acquisition of Aveng.

This means Aton will need at least one other shareholder to support its opposition to M&R acquiring Aveng to block the deal.

On Friday, the tribunal heard an urgent application from M&R requesting that Aton have its voting rights limited to about 30%.

M&R argued that if Aton were permitted to vote its full 44% holding, "Aton would effectively be able to exercise control over voting decisions of the company based on historical attendances (in person and by proxy) at recent shareholder meetings".

"Although the Competition Tribunal denied the full relief sought by the board, it has interdicted and restrained Aton and their agents from voting, or otherwise exercising any voting rights attached to, any shares in the ordinary issued share capital of Murray & Roberts that in the calculation of their voting rights percentage, represents more than 50% less one vote of the votes cast in respect of the ordinary resolution," it said in Monday’s statement.

Competition Tribunal to hear Murray & Roberts’ urgent interdict against Aton

M&R is seeking to prevent the German investment group from voting any shares bought since March 22 at an upcoming shareholders’ meeting
Companies
4 days ago

Aton scrambles to avert M&R-Aveng deal

Competition Tribunal to decide how much of shareholder’s 44% stake can be used in vote, while Murray & Roberts has applied for restriction of 30%
Companies
4 days ago

Aton accuses Murray & Roberts of trying to ‘abuse Competition Act’

The Germany-based conglomerate says M&R’s bid to restrict its voting rights aims to frustrate the process
Companies
5 days ago

M&R’s action frustrating, says Aton

Shareholder vows to vigorously oppose application to Competition Tribunal as bid for local construction firm grows more fractious
Companies
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Capitec, Nedbank and PIC in the running for ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Invicta's shock update a new blow for Christo ...
Companies
3.
Liberty regains control after cyberattack
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Invicta results confirm tax shock for Christo ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Pravin Gordhan warns SA's economy cannot afford ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.