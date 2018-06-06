Uber to take Jump electric bike-sharing to Berlin, despite cool reception

Brussels — Uber will roll out its on-demand electric-bicycle service to Europe, as it seeks to expand its international offerings to include more environmentally friendly forms of transportation.

Uber said on Wednesday that it aimed to bring its Jump bike rental service to Berlin before the end of the northern summer, with other European cities to follow soon after.

"We’re particularly excited about bikes because they can provide a convenient, environmentally friendly ride even in dense cities," Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

The expansion comes after Uber bought Jump in April, the company’s first acquisition since Dara Khosrowshahi joined the ride-sharing company as CEO last year.

It fits into Uber’s wider strategy to branch out beyond offering traditional taxi-style rides, to include services such as food delivery and city travel in flying cars.

Uber enters a crowded bike-rental market. The German capital has a significant presence already from companies such as OBike, based in Singapore, China’s Mobike, and LimeBike, which also offers electric rides.

These companies have moved aggressively into cities across Europe and the US with app-based services that let customers find the nearest bike and leave it wherever they want after use.