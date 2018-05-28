Companies

Lukoil’s net profit soars due to effects of exchange rate

28 May 2018 - 17:14 Agency Staff
A gas flare burns at Russian oil refinery operated by OAO Lukoil. File picture: BLOOMBERG
Moscow — Russia’s largest private oil company, Lukoil, said on Monday that its net profit rose by 75% in the first quarter of the year on an annual comparison due to exceptional exchange-rate effects.

The 109.1-billion rouble ($1.75bn) company was down nearly 10% from January to the end of March compared with the end of 2017, however, due to writing down the value of equipment.

Sales rose nearly 14% year-on-year to 1.63-trillion roubles, mainly due to higher oil prices. Crude prices tumbled to under $30 per barrel at the beginning of 2016 before Opec, Russia and a handful of other producers agreed to restrain production, leading to a rebound that saw prices recently hit $80 before pulling back.

Operating profit as measured by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose by 5.7% year on year, with a stronger rouble partially offsetting the gains due to higher prices.

In 2017, Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil company after state-controlled Rosneft, earned a record operating profit due primarily to the rebound in global crude prices.

Lukoil’s oil production in Russia, which is constrained by the production pact between Russia and the Opec cartel, dipped on both a quarterly and annual basis to come in at 158.7-million barrels.

Output at its West Qurna-2 field in Iraq rose to 3.1-million barrels, up from 2.7-million barrels at the end of 2017.

