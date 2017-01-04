Iran gives firms nod to bid for tenders

Dubai — Iran qualified 29 international oil companies to bid in tenders for crude and natural gas development projects as the Persian Gulf state seeks investment in energy.

China National Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell and Total are among the companies that will be invited to bid in tenders, according to a list published on Monday on the website of National Iranian Oil.

Total, along with Lukoil and the oil unit of Gazprom, are some of the companies on the list that have already signed preliminary agreements with Iran to study oil fields for potential future development.

The National Iranian Oil Company will hold its first tender in late January to seek partners for a project to develop the South Azadegan oil field, the Iranian Students News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing the company’s MD, Ali Kardor. Shell and Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional both signed preliminary agreements in December to conduct development studies at Azadegan and other oil fields.

Iran aims to attract more than $100bn in foreign investment to speed up growth in its energy industry after sanctions cut international companies’ involvement in developing the world’s fourth-largest oil reserves. Since sanctions eased last January, the producer has doubled exports as crude prices rallied. Brent crude gained 52% in 2016 and was at $58.10 a barrel at 2.02pm in London.

Companies from Italy, Spain, Japan and India also made the list. US oil services provider Schlumberger was among those identified, according to the National Iranian Oil Company website. US sanctions legislation prevents firms based in that country from investing in Iran’s energy industry, while foreign subsidiaries of US entities are allowed to operate in the Persian Gulf country.

Bloomberg