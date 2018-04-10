World / Europe

Bad day for Russian billionaires as Trump’s sanctions hit home

10 April 2018 - 13:52 Alex Sazonov, Devon Pendleton and Jack Witzig

Moscow/London/Princeton — It was a painful day to be a Russian billionaire.

The combined net worth of the country’s wealthiest people fell by $16bn on Monday — erasing all their year-to-year gains — following last week’s US-imposed sanctions.

All but one of the 27 Russian tycoons listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index lost money, led by Siberian nickel miner Vladimir Potanin, whose fortune declined $2.25bn. Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov saw his wealth tumble $1.37bn, while Viktor Vekselberg of Renova Group lost $1.28bn.

Vekselberg is one of seven Russian tycoons sanctioned last week by the Trump administration in retaliation for Moscow meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. He took steps on Monday to limit the exposure of his Swiss holdings to the sanctions.

Oleg Deripaska, who was also among those sanctioned, lost $905m on Monday and has seen his fortune dwindle by more than $2bn over the past two trading days. His losses stemmed from his industrial conglomerate En+ Group, whose shares have plunged 54% since Thursday, according to London Stock Exchange data. Through EN+, Deripaska owns half of Rusal, the giant aluminium producer that was also slapped with sanctions.

The MOEX Russia Index of stocks climbed 1.4% by midday, after falling 8.3% on Monday, the most in four years. The rouble weakened 3.2% to 62.67 against the dollar, extending its slump this week to 7.2%.

Bloomberg

Global stocks rally as Xi capitulates somewhat on US-China trade row

The Russian rouble tumbles to its lowest since 2016 as the US ratchets up sanctions on oligarchs, affecting aluminium giant Rusal
4 hours ago

Rio Tinto the real winner of US sanctions on Russia’s Rusal

This will make things more expensive for the US — everyone with a duty-free exemption is laughing: Singapore aluminium trader
22 hours ago

Russian magnate Oleg Deripaska to quit roles at Rusal and En+ Group

Deripaska is on the US’s oligarch blacklist, prompting analysts to question the timing as En+ lines up a $1bn share sale and new ...
1 month ago

