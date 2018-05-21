World / Europe

UK court dismisses charges against Barclays — but could reinstate them

Separately four former Barclays bankers face charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office over the same matter

21 May 2018 - 12:51 Lawrence White
A Barclays bank building is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain. File photo: REUTERS
London — A British court has dismissed charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) against Barclays over its 2008 capital raising, Barclays said on Monday.

As part of the fundraising the bank was alleged to have given Qatari investors an illegal loan which was then used to prop up its shares during the banking crisis.

Charges against Barclays and its operating subsidiary were dismissed but the SFO is likely to try and reinstate them by applying to the High Court, Barclays said.

Separately four former Barclays bankers face charges brought by the SFO over the same matter.

Reuters

