WATCH: Are Murray & Roberts and Aton on a collision course?

Engineering and construction company Murray & Roberts is in talks with cash-strapped rival, Aveng about a possible takeover.

No formal offer has been made but the deal would include M&R settling R2bn of Aveng’s debt, which is due in 2019. However, M&R’s majority shareholder, Aton, has said it will not support the proposed transaction.

M&R CEO Henry Laas spoke to Business Day TV about the rationale behind the possible deal.