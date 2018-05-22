News Leader
WATCH: Are Murray & Roberts and Aton on a collision course?
22 May 2018 - 09:35
Engineering and construction company Murray & Roberts is in talks with cash-strapped rival, Aveng about a possible takeover.
No formal offer has been made but the deal would include M&R settling R2bn of Aveng’s debt, which is due in 2019. However, M&R’s majority shareholder, Aton, has said it will not support the proposed transaction.
M&R CEO Henry Laas spoke to Business Day TV about the rationale behind the possible deal.
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
