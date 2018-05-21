Strong European revenue offsets Southern African decline for Barloworld

Barloworld’s interim revenue remained flat, with growth in Caterpillar equipment sales offset by lower car sales.

The group also managed to compensate for a decline in revenue from its Southern African businesses with growth in Europe.

Barloworld segments itself into an automotive and logistics division, which suffered a 6% decline in revenue for the six months to end-March to R18.4bn, while its equipment division grew sales 13% to R12.5bn.

It also splits itself into two geographical regions: Southern Africa, which suffered a 4% decline in revenue to R27bn; and Europe, where revenue jumped 62% to R3.8bn.

This helped the group’s overall interim revenue show small growth, of 0.8% to R31bn.

Though the performance of Barloworld’s top line was lacklustre, it managed to grow operating profit in all its divisions and geographical regions.

Net interim profit jumped 38% to more than R1bn, and Barloworld raised its interim dividend by 16% to R1.45 per share, from R1.25 in the matching period.

"Recent Caterpillar results indicate an improvement in global mining after-market and rebuild activity, and they currently project the number of mining trucks produced in their factories to double in 2018," Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela said in the results statement.

"The equipment Southern Africa firm order book at March 23 has increased to R1.9bn compared with R1.3bn at end-September, on improved demand in mining and construction."

The closure of BMW and GM dealerships during the reporting period contributed to Barloworld’s motor trading division suffering a 10% revenue drop to R10.2bn.

Barloworld owns the Avis and Budget franchises in various countries. Its car hire division grew revenue by 4.2% to R3.4bn, the results statement said.