Vehicles and Russia a boon to Barloworld

Sewela said the global industrial group’s Equipment Russia business outperformed expectations, while activity levels in Iberia — Spain and Portugal — remained disappointing.

Equipment Southern Africa produced an improved operating result despite the slowdown in mining demand. Barloworld expected some recovery in sub-Saharan African growth, despite the downside risks due to lower oil prices and possible further

ratings downgrades for SA.

"The results were in line with our expectations, although

they were weaker than consensus expectations," said Damon Buss, an equity analyst at Electus Fund Managers..

"The positives in the results were a solid improvement in Equipment Russia’s order book and margin and a good performance from automotive, which was primarily due to the profits generated off used car sales."

Buss said that steep price increases for new vehicles had improved demand for used vehicles, allowing dealers to increase prices of used cars. This would continue into the second half of financial 2017 and into financial 2018, he said.

"The negatives were the weak performance in Equipment sub-Saharan Africa, the continued weak performance by Equipment Iberia and poor below-the-line results," Buss said. The latter came from the loss on disposal of the agri-handling business and a poor result from group associate Energyst, which sold electricity generators for mining and oil utilities.

"Barloworld indicated the investment case of the Iberia business is being reviewed and an exit would be positive in our view" Buss said. "We were positively surprised by the new CEO’s focus on improving the returns of the business … overall, we think Barloworld is fairly valued at the current price."