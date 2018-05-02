JSE suspends Pembury for missing extended deadline for results

The JSE suspended Pembury Lifestyle Group’s share on Wednesday morning for missing its results deadline, but gave Trencore more time.

Both companies missed the additional one-month warning period the JSE gave them after they failed to release their year to end-December results within the bourse’s three-month deadline.

Pembury requested an extension in April, saying it had identified a technical accounting matter related to one of its acquisitions during the year under review.

On Wednesday morning, Pembury said it was obtaining a legal opinion on the accounting of "the fair value issue price for the acquisition, the purchase price allocation, consideration of accounting for usufructs in relation to life rights on the retirement segment".

Pembury said it expected to release its results during May.

Trencore, which owns 48% of US shipping container leasing company Textainer, said its results were late owing to the US using Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), while SA uses International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Trencore said it had lodged a formal objection to the JSE suspending its share for missing its extended deadline.

"The company has lodged a formal objection to a decision taken by the JSE to suspend Trencor’s shares, pending its consideration of further representations by the company herein. The JSE’s final determination is expected within the next few business days," the company said in Wednesday’s statement.