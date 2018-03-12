Stadio confident of hitting profit target

Private tertiary education specialist Stadio Holdings is confident of meeting its target of R41m in taxed profit in the 2018 financial year after reporting a 16% growth in student numbers after a series of acquisitions late in 2017.

Stadio was unbundled from fast-growing private schools group Curro in October and listed on the JSE.

In the year to end-December numbers released on Friday, Stadio CEO Chris van der Merwe disclosed that student numbers were close to 13,000.

Stadio accommodates the students at the Embury Institute for Higher Education, South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance and Southern Business School (SBS). Collectively, these brands offer 28 accredited programmes on nine campuses. Van der Merwe said another 20 formal programmes were being developed and accredited.

But Stadio — which raised R840m at listing — fell short of top-line forecasts. The company generated revenue of R123m (R125m if "other income" was included) and ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of less than R500,000, compared with a prelisting forecast of R141.5m and R3.2m, respectively.

Van der Merwe said the shortfall was mainly because the acquisition of the SBS Group was concluded a month later than expected. He said this was offset by lower finance costs due to the delay in settlement of the SBS transaction.

Stadio easily beat its bottom-line forecasts with the headline loss of R7m (-1.2c/share) well ahead of the predicted loss of R10.8m (-2.3c/share).

Another encouraging development for Stadio was the 26% increase in graduates from 2,404 in 2016 to 3,031 in 2017.

Van der Merwe said: "In only one year we have managed to establish a higher education platform that presents dynamic and exciting organic growth prospects for the future."

Stadio was on track to deliver on its organic and acquisitive growth objectives as it sought to create a "multiversity".

"There are always possible and interesting acquisitions in the offing, which will provide for a further expansion of our range of products and qualifications."

Since listing, Stadio has proposed acquiring a 70% interest in MBS Education, which owns 100% of Milpark Investments Education. Van der Merwe expected the transaction to be finalised soon. But things appear in play at Milpark, which has proposed acquiring the CA Connect Professional Training Institution.

Van der Merwe reckoned Stadio’s profit after-tax target of R41m by 2018 financial year-end was achievable. He believed Stadio’s range would fulfil the needs of many students.

"The intention is to extend this range of qualifications annually to eventually include all the typical faculties found at public universities to present a true ‘multiversity’ to SA."

The results appeared to please the market, with Stadio’s shares rising 2.3% to 629c. They have retreated more than 20% in the past four weeks.

