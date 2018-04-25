Opinion

CARTOON: Iqbal Survé’s PIC ATM

25 April 2018 - 05:30 brandan reynolds
Wednesday April 25 2018

NEWS ANALYSIS: Iqbal Survé deal highlights fears over Ayo Technology

Sagarmatha seemed set to follow the same script as technology listing
Companies
2 days ago

FREE TO READ: Sagarmatha: a stillborn unicorn

Its listing drew scorn, but does the investor community understand its business model? And should they have faith in it?
News & Fox
6 days ago

TIM COHEN: Survé finds he has no blue chips as he overplays his hand

Listing was an attempt to force the Public Investment Corporation to invest in the company
Opinion
12 days ago

Sagarmatha’s asking price more than 100 times its book value, results show

Owned by Iqbal Survé, the company hopes to attract a minimum of R3bn in its initial public offering on Friday, despite its accumulated losses
Companies
14 days ago
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.