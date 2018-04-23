NEWS ANALYSIS: Iqbal Survé deal highlights fears over Ayo Technology

Given the issue of new shares to the GEPF and to the BEE consortium, the effective interest of the Survé family in Ayo dropped from 48.8% to 29.9%. However, the NAV of their interest in Ayo rose from about R16m to R1.3bn.

We put it to Survé and the PIC that this appeared to be a huge and unjustifiable enrichment of one family at the expense of government employee pensions. Survé did not respond to questions, except through his publications, effectively labelling his critics as apartheid agents and comparing himself to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The PIC did not answer specific questions either but noted: "Ayo Technology Solutions is a listed entity and the PIC wishes not to make comments or put into the public domain information that may affect the stock. It is, however, sufficient to point out that the investment in Ayo Technology Solutions, as with all the investments, followed the necessary internal investment approval processes."

The value to Survé from the PIC investment does not take into account the unrealistic valuation of R43 per share that the stock trades at — or not, seeing as it hardly trades at all. The listing price was set by the R43 per share paid by the PIC, but other investors are not biting at all at that price.

We put it to PIC and Survé that this demonstrated how unrealistic the valuation of R43 per share was. They did not respond.

This makes it hard for the Survé family to sell shares to realise the benefit of the PIC’s cash injection, but the main reason for the private placement was for Ayo to acquire the 30% stake in the South African arm of British Telecommunications for about R1bn. But that was already owned by another Survé family-controlled company, AEEI. In effect, R1bn in GEPF cash was used to transfer an asset from one company controlled by the Survé family, AEEI, to another, Ayo.

We asked the PIC to explain what value the GEPF would derive from this deal, given that AEEI itself was listed and the PIC could have accessed these same assets on a significantly cheaper basis via an investment directly in AEEI. This was because AEEI, which owned the 30% of BT and 80% of Ayo, was already trading on the JSE at a much lower price than R43 per share.

In December 2017, shortly before the PIC made its decision, AEEI was trading at R5.30 per share. The PIC did not respond.

We put it to Survé: "We are given to understand that much or all of this R1bn windfall for AEEI shareholders is likely to be distributed in the form of dividends to AEEI shareholders, of which the Survé family trust, via Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, holds a 61% majority. Please comment." He did not respond.

The rest of the GEPF cash, a war chest of about R3bn, is to be used to build the relationship with the British multinational, to buy up other companies and to leverage Ayo’s BEE credentials to gain a bigger slice of the South African technology market.