GM Korea avoids bankruptcy vote

"Through the latest agreement, GM Korea will be a competitive manufacturing company," Kaher Kazem, CE of GM Korea, said.

GM shocked South Korea in February when it unveiled a major restructuring plan for the money-losing unit, which involved shuttering one of its four plants in the country and voluntary redundancies for 2,600 workers. The vehicle maker had sought wage concessions from the union as well as government funding and incentives to save its remaining three South Korean factories.

The board of GM Korea delayed a decision on whether to file for court-managed bankruptcy protection until Monday evening after the firm failed to reach a wage deal with its labour union in time to meet a Friday deadline.

The union accepted the company’s request to freeze base wages and skip bonuses for 2018 as well as trim benefits, according to the agreement.

Future base wage increases and performance pay "will be dependent upon the company regaining profitability", while the base wage rises will not exceed inflation, it said.

Regarding its 680 remaining workers at the Gunsan factory, which is scheduled to be shuttered in May, the company will "implement options including a voluntary redundancy programme and transfers" to other plants to avoid lay-offs.

"The labour union made huge concessions to save the firm," Hong Young-pyo, a legislator of the governing Democratic Party who mediated the agreement, said after the deal.

A union spokesman declined to comment, saying union members were expected to vote on the preliminary deal on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Clearly it sets an example that a labour union cannot help but make concessions to overcome its company’s crisis," Kim Soo-wook, a professor of operations management at Seoul National University, said. "This will influence further labour conflicts and activities case by case depending on how bad the situations are for companies or how the global economy goes."

Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s biggest vehicle maker, is bracing for its annual talks with its labour union, after it posted a fifth straight drop in annual earnings in 2017 as a lack of sport utility vehicles in the US and a diplomatic row with China hurt earnings.

Adding further pressure on Hyundai, US activist hedge fund Elliott Management said on Monday a restructuring plan proposed by the vehicle group to end circular shareholding structure was not enough, and recommended it create a holding company and increase dividend, among other things.

The deal would pave the way for the Korea Development Bank (KDB) to provide support and for GM to allocate two new models to South Korea to help turn around GM Korea, the unit said in a statement.

State-run KDB is GM Korea’s second-largest shareholder with a 17% stake. The US car maker owns 77% of GM Korea, while GM’s main Chinese partner, SAIC Motor, controls the remaining 6%.

The government had stepped up pressure on GM and the union to reach an agreement, saying 150,000 jobs at the firm and its suppliers were at risk.

GM Korea still needs to negotiate with KDB on terms of the latter’s financial support to the unit, while trying to secure tax and other incentives from the industry ministry.

