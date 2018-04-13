Uber might benefit from a good dose of Tesla’s chutzpah

San Francisco — What if Uber acted more like Tesla? Executives at Uber have long been jealous of Elon Musk’s resilient public image.

Compare Uber’s careful response to its self-driving car fatality with Tesla’s flurry of defensive statements. Both companies have received intense media and regulatory scrutiny, but Tesla seems to think it’s impervious — an approach the company’s supporters often celebrate. While Uber shut down its self-driving programme, Tesla’s semi-autonomous feature, Autopilot, is still deployed, and the car maker is publicly defying a government safety board.

In Uber’s case, a car struck a woman who was walking across a street in March in Tempe, Arizona, killing her. The company quickly stopped operating self-driving cars on public roads and said it would co-operate with local and federal investigators. Those ongoing investigations have required Uber to keep quiet about the circumstances of the crash.

A video of the collision, released by Tempe police, shows the car’s human driver looking away as the company’s autonomous technology piloted the vehicle. Uber said in a statement at the time, "Our cars remain grounded, and we’re assisting local, state and federal authorities in any way we can."

Meanwhile, a man in a Tesla Model X was killed in March when his car, driving in Autopilot mode, collided with a highway median barrier. After Tesla signed an agreement to co-operate with an investigation into the incident by the US National Transportation Safety Board, Tesla put the blame on the human driver. It released a statement saying, "The driver’s hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision."