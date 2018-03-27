Companies

Royal Dutch Shell appoints woman to head its US business

27 March 2018 - 19:39 Kevin Crowley
An employee stands in front of oil barrels at Royal Dutch Shell’s lubricants-blending plant. Picture: REUTERS
Houston — Super-major oil producers are increasingly promoting female executives to oversee marquee US assets.

In the latest turnabout for an industry dominated by men for all of its 159-year history, former Maersk Oil CEO Gretchen Watkins is set to oversee Royal Dutch Shell’s sprawling US business that includes wells and refineries from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Northwest.

Watkins’s recruitment by the world’s second-largest oil explorer by market value follows last week’s announcement that BP is appointing Susan Dio chair of its American unit. Last month, the UK explorer elevated Starlee Sykes to regional president for the Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

To date, Occidental Petroleum’s Vicki Hollub is the world’s highest-ranking female oil executive among publicly traded companies. Chevron and Shell have female chief financial officers, while Exxon Mobil’s Sara Ortwein leads its US-based shale division.

Still, 80% of all workers in the oil sector are men, a ratio that places it behind farming and manufacturing. New disclosures from the UK operations of Shell and BP show that in many divisions men get paid at least 20% more on average than women, a gap the companies attributed to a lack of females at senior levels.

Shell looks to retail to fire up growth

The company plans to build 10,000 new petrol stations by 2025
5 days ago

Glencore women earn 28% less than men

The income disparity underscores the lack of women in senior roles at the largest commodities trading houses
1 day ago

NGOs want Exxon and Chevron kicked off anti-corruption extractive industries body

Trump announced in November the US would exit the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative; as US companies are undermining the body’s ...
1 month ago

