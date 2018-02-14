World / Africa

Nigerians cannot pursue Shell spill claim in England, court rules

The case relates to oil spills by Royal Dutch Shell in Nigeria’s Delta region

14 February 2018 - 15:52 Libby George and Tife Owolabi
Picture: ISTOCK
London/Yenagoa — The court of appeal in London ruled on Wednesday that two Nigerian communities could not pursue Royal Dutch Shell in English courts over oil spills in Nigeria’s Delta region.

The split decision upheld a high court ruling in 2017 that was a setback to attempts to hold British multinationals liable at home for their subsidiaries’ actions abroad.

The court rejected the appeal by law firm Leigh Day on behalf of Nigeria’s Bille and Ogale communities, and upheld a ruling that English courts do not have jurisdiction over claims against Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

SPDC is jointly operated with the Nigerian government. Shell said the court "rightly upheld" the earlier ruling, and said Nigeria’s "well-developed justice system" was the correct place for the claims.

Leigh Day said the two Nigerian communities intended to bring the case to Britain’s supreme court.

"We are hopeful that the supreme court will grant permission to appeal and will come to a different view," Leigh Day partner Daniel Leader said.

Reuters

