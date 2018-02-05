Ryanair warns of Brexit threat as its profit soars

London — Ireland’s troubled Ryanair says its quarterly net profit rose 12% despite a cancellations crisis, but warns Britain is underestimating the risk of "serious disruption" to flights following Brexit.

Profit after tax increased to €106m in the group’s third quarter, or three months to December, from a year earlier, the Dublin-based carrier said. Passenger numbers grew 6% to 30.4-million people.

In another boost, the group forecast passenger traffic would climb 8% to 130-million for the full year which ends in March 2018. That was upgraded from previous guidance of 129-million. Ryanair also announced a €750m share buyback which will begin in February.

"We are pleased to report this increase in profits during a very challenging third quarter," said CEO Michael O’Leary.

Investors seemed unmoved, with Ryanair shares down 3% in morning trading in Dublin.

The outspoken boss once again acknowledged Ryanair’s "pilot rostering failure in September". Ryanair suffered a troubled end to 2017, being forced to cancel 20,000 flights through to March 2018, mainly because of botched holiday scheduling for pilots.

The results on Monday came one week after Ryanair signed an agreement to recognise the British Airline Pilots Association, reversing its historic hostility towards trade unions.

This was after the carrier said its UK-based pilots had accepted pay increases of up to 20%. "It became clear in December that a majority of pilots wanted to be represented by unions," O’Leary said. "In keeping with our policy to recognise unions when the majority of our people wanted it, we have met pilot unions in Ireland, UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Belgium and France to discuss how we can work with them on behalf of our people.

"We have successfully concluded our first recognition agreement with the British Airline Pilots Association. As we finalise union discussions along similar lines to that agreed in the UK, we expect disruptions and adverse PR so investors should be prepared for same."

Similar talks will be held with cabin crew unions.

The cancellations fiasco triggered pilots’ demands for better working conditions and representation, with some departing for other carriers.

As a result of pay hikes, staffing costs are set to jump by €45m in 2017-18. Looking ahead to the next year, total costs will rise as the fuel bill jumps €300m and the wage bill soars another €100m.

AFP