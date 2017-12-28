World / Europe

Germany charges British recruitment agency over Ryanair discrepancies

28 December 2017 - 17:22 Agency Staff
Passengers board a Ryanair flight in Gdansk, Poland, on September 27 2017. File picture: REUTERS
Passengers board a Ryanair flight in Gdansk, Poland, on September 27 2017. File picture: REUTERS

Berlin — German prosecutors said on Thursday that they had charged five employees of a British recruitment agency working with Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair over millions of euros in allegedly unpaid social security payments for its pilots.

No Ryanair staff were among the accused but "investigations against employees of Ryanair over incitement to the alleged activities continue", said the prosecution service in the western city of Koblenz.

The five employees of two British-based recruitment agencies allegedly withheld a total of about €6m ($7m) in social security contributions for 277 pilots flying Germany routes for Ryanair.

News of the indictments came as the no-frills carrier faces the threat of more labour unrest in Germany and other European countries where pilots have vowed to fight for better pay and conditions.

No trial date has been set yet for the five unnamed accused, who could face up to five years in jail or fines if found guilty, the prosecutors said in a statement.

The accused allegedly withheld social security payments in 920 cases between January 2007 and June 2016. The charges were filed in September but only publicised now as the accused had been informed, said the prosecutors.

Ryanair said in a statement that it was "fully assisting the Koblenz prosecutor’s office with its investigations into a small number of contractor pilots who may have calculated their social insurance/tax incorrectly".

The airline was hit by a limited "warning strike" last Friday called by German pilots’ union Cockpit, but passengers faced few disruptions and no cancellations. Ryanair, Europe’s second-largest airline by passenger numbers, later praised crew for "largely ignoring" the unprecedented walkout.

The airline had, days earlier, taken the unprecedented step of offering to finally recognise unions after crew in Germany, Ireland, Britain, Italy, Spain and Portugal threatened walkouts in long-running rows over pay and conditions.

AFP

New EasyJet CEO sets far-reaching agenda, including a hybrid-power plane

Johan Lundgren says EasyJet will carry about 90-million passengers in 2018, helped by its purchase of operations at Germany’s Tegel airport
Companies
1 day ago

German pilots put pressure on Ryanair with strike talk

Pilots want to push for better conditions at the carrier, with Vereinigung Cockpit saying it will not rest until the airline agrees to a collective ...
Companies
16 days ago

EasyJet expects fares to rise, as it benefits from rivals’ woes

Departing CEO Carolyn McCall is upbeat on prospects, amid airlines collapses and capacity cuts at Ryanair, and says EasyJet is well hedged against ...
Companies
1 month ago

Irish pilots at Ryanair suspend planned strike

CE Michael O’Leary has pledged higher pay and bonuses to keep flight-deck crews from bolting to rivals, but has also threatened them with ...
Companies
10 days ago

Ryanair’s O’Leary warns unions ahead of first-ever talks

The leading no-frills airline shocked investors by recognising trade unions for the first time in its 32-year history after pre-Christmas pilot ...
Companies
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Mozambique cracks down on Tanzanians accused of ...
World / Africa
2.
Mugabe’s generous ‘retirement’ package is revealed
World / Africa
3.
Germany charges British recruitment agency over ...
World / Europe
4.
South Korea may shut down crypto-currency ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

New EasyJet CEO sets far-reaching agenda, including a hybrid-power plane
Companies

Ryanair’s O’Leary warns unions ahead of first-ever talks
Companies

Irish pilots at Ryanair suspend planned strike
Companies

EasyJet expects fares to rise, as it benefits from rivals’ woes
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.