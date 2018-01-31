Fujifilm deal with Xerox to result in loss of 10,000 jobs

Tokyo — Fujifilm is gaining control of Xerox in a deal that would create an $18bn company and see the iconic American corporate giant launching into new lines of business to seek global growth.

The deal would combine Xerox, which has a market value of $8.3bn, with a joint venture the company operates with Fujifilm, according to a statement Wednesday. Xerox shareholders will receive a $2.5bn special cash dividend, or approximately $9.80 per share, funded from the combined company’s balance sheet, and own 49.9% of the combined company at closing.

The joint venture will also cut 10,000 jobs globally as Fujifilm undertakes a restructuring, the Japanese company announced Wednesday. The new combined company, Fuji Xerox, will trade on the New York Stock Exchange and have dual headquarters in Connecticut and Japan.

End of independence

The deal marks the end of independence for a US company whose roots trace back to the start of the 20th century. While Xerox became famous for its hardware, it has fallen on hard times as Canon and other competitors from Asia eroded its dominance and e-mail and other forms of electronic communications took over. The new company will accelerate revenue growth through its global reach and pursue developments in inkjet, imaging and artificial intelligence, it said.

"The proposed combination has compelling industrial logic and will unlock significant growth and productivity opportunities for the combined company, while delivering substantial value to Xerox shareholders," Jeff Jacobson, CEO of Xerox, said in the statement. Jacobson will become CEO of the combined company.

The deal was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.