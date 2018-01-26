Political changes bolster VW’s outlook

Volkswagen’s latest R6.1bn investment in its South African subsidiary would probably not have happened had the decision to spend been taken in 2017 rather than in 2015, local MD Thomas Schaefer says.

A deteriorating economy, depressed rand, toxic political environment, corruption and negative international sentiment all weighed against SA in 2017.

Volkswagen SA (VWSA) accounts for only 1.5% of global VW group production so its contribution could have been absorbed elsewhere.

With changes within the ANC leadership in December and subsequent strengthening of the rand against the euro, the investment was once again making sense.

"The environment is more positive. The rand is no longer tanking. We are coming back to a position where we can operate," he said on Thursday at VWSA’s Uitenhage assembly plant at the launch of the new Polo car range. A second model, the Polo Vivo, will be launched in February.

The vehicles are the result of a three-year, R6.1bn investment programme that also includes supplier development to develop and increase local content.

Uitenhage’s annual production capacity is 160,000 — a figure VWSA expects to reach in 2019. The plan is to build 133,000 cars in 2018, up from 110,0000 in 2017. Of those, 83,000 are due to be exported.

Schaefer hoped a third model would be added. "The idea went on the backburner last year because of all the negativity. We hope our German parent will make a decision this year."

VWSA is one of only two South African motor companies to build its own engines. It makes two variants, but Schaefer hoped to add more to match the requirements of the new Polo and Vivo.

The Automotive Production and Development Programme, which runs from 2013 to 2020, had provided an attractive investment environment.

But the Department of Trade and Industry, which administers the programme, had to make up its mind, in conjunction with vehicle and components manufacturers, about what sort of industry it wanted in the future. Technology and materials were changing at such a rate that some in use now could be obsolete in a few years.

The R6.1bn investment has brought increased automation to Uitenhage, including 320 robots in the main bodyshop. Schaefer, said, however, that it would cause no job losses in the bodyshop and, overall, the investment would create at least 300 jobs at Uitenhage.

Innovations included a single production line for both models.

furlongerd@businesslive.co.za